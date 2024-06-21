Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s message about bike safety

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for stirring up fear in the kitchen with his brutally honest culinary critiques. This past weekend, fans saw another side of the Hell’s Kitchen TV star after a bike ride gone wrong.

Visibly shaken up, Chef Ramsay revealed he was in a serious bicycling accident, leaving him severely bruised and fortunately with no broken bones. He emphasized the importance of wearing a bike helmet and that it saved his life – even sharing before and after photos of his helmet

Helmets reduce the risk of head injury by over 50%, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

“Wearing a bike helmet – no matter your age and skill level – is a necessary step to take whenever you ride a bike, motorcycle, scooter or even when you go roller skating,” explains Dr. Terry Chiganos, an emergency medicine physician at Advocate Health Care. “Helmets mitigate the risk of traumatic brain injuries in the event you fall down or are involved in a vehicle collision.”

However, helmets can only protect you if worn correctly. Here are some tips:

Find the right size. Your helmet shouldn’t have much room to move but should fit comfortably.

The helmet should cover your forehead – a couple finger-lengths above your eyebrows. Your peripheral vision shouldn’t be blocked.

Replace the helmet entirely if it’s damaged. The foam loses effectiveness after impact.

Choose helmets labeled U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) certified, indicating the product has gone through thorough safety testing.

Make sure your helmet is designed for the activity. Only some helmets are multi-use.

Avoid cleaning your helmet with strong chemicals that could potentially damage the protective foam.

Before adding decorative elements to your helmet, such as stickers or paint, check the helmet’s manufacturer label.

“If you strike your head, even while wearing a helmet, seek emergency medical attention promptly to rule out a dangerous injury such as concussion, skull fracture or brain bleed,” says Dr. Chiganos. “Any loss of consciousness, altered level of alertness, impaired cognition, neurological deficit or persistent vomiting should prompt immediate evaluation.”