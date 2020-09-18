Celebrities support HBCUs at the UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education

How do you stay safe during a pandemic, raise money for a great cause and get some exercise in on the side? Through the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) National Virtual Walk for Education, of course! The new digital fundraiser replaces the annual in-person walk events that many of the UNCF local offices conduct each spring, summer and fall, taking what’s typically been a market-by-market approach on to a fully nationwide event.

Residents of Northwest Indiana are invited to walk in a location of their choice and enjoy the virtual events that the National UNCF has scheduled for the big day. WLTH 1370 AM will host a radiothon on Saturday, September 19th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the station at 115 W. 5th Avenue in Gary. Community members are invited to stop by to meet UNCF representatives and make a donation to the cause.

The revamped, highly anticipated UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education aims to raise funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other donor groups. While the country is practicing social distancing, the event will engage participants in activities to walk, run, cycle and dance safely—all while having fun and still raising money for UNCF. The Walk is set for 1:00 p.m. CDT.

The event will feature virtual performances by Anthony Hamilton and Questlove with appearances by Lynn Whitfield, Jonathan Slocumb, Wendell Pierce among others.

“We are excited to participate in the virtual walk and raise funds for scholarships on behalf of youth in Northwest Indiana,” said UNCF NWI Council President, Atty. Sheice Tolbert. “The format may have changed, but our commitment has not.”

A UNCF survey of more than 5,000 students across 17 HBCUs found that many of them are dealing with difficulties such as sick family members, trouble paying bills and general stress from the ongoing pandemic and recent protests against police brutality. Support is needed now more than ever as students and institutions are faced with challenges including COVID-19 and racial disparities.

The digital fundraiser will also honor local supporters, highlight UNCF HBCU presidents and include a celebrity DJ spinning live. Participants will be able to engage in a celebrity fitness warm-up including up-beat music to dance to all in honor of supporting HBCUs and their students.

“For more than 76 years, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “During an unprecedented time in our history compounded by COVID-19 and racial disparities, our students and institutions are faced with enormous challenges now more than ever. We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. We need as many donations as possible right now because the students we help now will be our next generation of doctors, nurses, biologists, virologists, epidemiologists—the pandemic frontliners of the future. We invite everyone to join our new National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.”

To register for the event and find the local office that supports your area, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk.