Celebration of the Birth of Timuel Dixon Black, Jr.

WHO: First Unitarian Church of Chicago

WHAT: An event celebration of the life and legacy of Tim Black, honoring his lifetime of service to the community, held on his birthdate. Cultural icon Tim Black was an author, social historian, political activist, civil rights leader, educator, lecturer and U. S. military veteran.

WHEN: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Private VIP Reception: 5:00 PM

Doors Open: 6:00PM

Program: 6:30PM – 8:30PM

WHERE: First Unitarian Church of Chicago

5650 S. Woodlawn Avenue

Chicago, IL

Donation of $250 per person for access to the VIP Reception.

Proceeds to Support: The Timuel D. Black Education Foundation, Inc., The Jazz Institute of Chicago and Uniting Voices (formerly The Chicago Children’s Choir)

Emcee: Richard Steele

Speakers: Congressman Jonathan Jackson (IL-D1)

Rev. David Messner, First Unitarian Church of Chicago

Rev. Father Michael Pfleger, senior pastor, St. Sabina

Music: Isaiah Collier Trio

Ernest Dawkins

Uniting Voices (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir), and

First Unitarian Church Chancel Choir

To RSVP use the link below: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E136788&id=78

Black resided in the Bronzeville community and was a member of First Unitarian Church of Chicago for 65 years. Overcoming insurmountable adversity in both his private and public lives, reaching achievements that most people can only dream of accomplishing, Black traversed the world, met kings and queens, served his country, was honored by foreign friends, wrote books, taught some of today’s formidable leaders, organized and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others, and worked and fought to help shape the modern civil rights struggle in the U. S.

The University of Chicago’s Civic Knowledge Project has established The Timuel D. Black Community Solidarity Scholar (https://civicknowledge.uchicago.edu/solidarity-scholar-fund.shtml) in his name.About the Timuel D. Black Research Fellowship – The Timuel D. Black Research Fellowship supported by the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Fund, a standing committee of the Vivian G. Harsh Society, Inc., is intended to support short-term research fellowships, archival internships and public lectures related to the Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection of Afro-American History and Literature housed at the Carter G. Woodson Regional Library of the Chicago Public Library. For information, visit http://harshsociety.org/timuel-d-black-fellowship/.