Celebration of Life honoring R&B legend Chuck Jackson taking place in NYC’s Harlem

The departed legendary R&B hit maker/crooner Chuck Jackson will be honored in a Celebration Of Life on Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 7 pm ET.

The event is hosted by Grammy winning icon Dionne Warwick, performing arts advocate Voza Rivers (Executive Producer of the New Heritage Theatre Group in NYC’s Harlem) and legendary songwriter/singer Valerie Simpson – in cooperation with the

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture – located at 515 Malcolm X Blvd in New York City’s Harlem, where the Celebration Of Life will take place.

Chuck Jackson was known for hits such as “Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird)”, “I Don’t Want To Cry” and “I Keep Forgettin’”. His passionate performances has thrilled fans and music lovers alike.

The Celebration Of Life will bring together family, friends, fans and fellow musicians to pay tribute to Jackson’s legacy. The program will feature live performances from artists such as the legendary Melba Moore, video tributes from music industry colleagues, personal remembrances from retired Congressman, the Honorable Charles Rangel and others.

“I am honored to be a part of this celebration of Chuck’s life and legacy,” shares Dionne Warwick. “His music is a cornerstone for R&B generations which continues to inspire artists today. We will remember Chuck’s incredible talent and the joy he brought to so many through his music.”

Voza Rivers, the producer of numerous cultural events in New York City, shares, “Chuck was and is a pioneer who paved the way for many artists. This event is an opportunity to celebrate Chuck’s contributions to music and to recognize his lasting impact in our industry.”

“Chuck Jackson was a friend and a collaborator,” says Valerie Simpson, known for writing/recording several classics with her departed husband, Nickolas Ashford as Ashford & Simpson. “His music influenced the work Nick and I created. I am honored to join Dionne and Voza in celebrating Chuck’s life and legacy”.

