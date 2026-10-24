Living Fresh Market marks five years of growth



MelodyWinstonturnedanunexpectedchallengeintoamodelforcommunity-centeredgroceryretailBy Sharon Fountain, Managing Editor

Five years after unexpectedly entering the grocery business, Melody Winston is preparing to celebrate a milestone that once seemed far from certain: the fifth anniversary of Living Fresh Market in Forest Park. Now, she says the company is pursuing expansion into Maywood and Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

The 71,000-square-foot supermarket at Forest Park Plaza will mark its fifth anniversary October 31, 2026. The milestone comes amid pressure on independent grocers from rising costs, narrow profit margins and competition from national chains.

Living Fresh Market in Forest Park, Illinois

Winston, executive director of Living Fresh Market, previously worked in commercial real estate, construction and economic development. Grocery retail was not part of her career plan until the former supermarket operator left the property.

“The owner of the supermarket inside our plaza walked away and left the keys behind,” Winston recalled in an earlier statement. “I picked them up, literally, and stepped into a world I had never imagined leading.”

Living Word Christian Center, founded by her father, Dr. Bill Winston, chose through its Living Fresh Market subsidiary to keep the supermarket operating. Melody Winston then confronted the demands of running a large grocery store without previous experience in the industry.

“Stepping into a 71,000-square-foot supermarket without a traditional grocery background was a trial by fire, but it reinforced a core truth: true leadership is rooted in vision, faith, adaptability, and grit,” Winston told the Crusader in written responses to interview questions.

She said the experience required her to listen to employees, learn the operation from the ground up and assemble a committed team. Her leadership philosophy, she said, combines financial discipline with empathy and high operating standards.

The supermarket faces formidable competition, including a nearby Walmart. Winston said national chains enjoy purchasing advantages that smaller retailers cannot easily match.

“The greatest challenge in independent grocery retail is competing against massive economies of scale while navigating razor-thin margins and rising supply chain costs,” she said. “Major big-box retailers have global purchasing power, but they cannot replicate local intimacy, cultural connection, and genuine community investment.”

Instead of attempting to compete solely on price or size, Living Fresh Market emphasizes fresh produce and other perishables, its Hot Food Bar, relationships with farms and customer service. Winston said balancing affordability with operational efficiency remains demanding.

“Our sustainability comes from choosing not to play their game on their terms,” she said. “Instead of trying to be another generic corporate giant, we anchor ourselves in quality, cultural relevance, and dignity.”

The company describes Living Fresh Market as the nation’s largest Black-owned full-service supermarket. The store draws shoppers from Forest Park, Chicago and nearby suburbs while offering smaller food producers an opportunity to reach customers.

Winston said many emerging businesses struggle to enter major grocery chains because of fees, distribution requirements and other obstacles. Living Fresh Market seeks to offer an alternative by working directly with local vendors selling sauces, seasonings, baked goods, prepared foods and farm products.

“From day one, Living Fresh Market was designed to be a launchpad and incubator for local, minority-owned brands,” she said. “We open our doors to vendors who have exceptional products but simply need the shelf space and the opportunity to prove their market demand.”

The supermarket offers some vendors prominent endcap displays, product tastings and direct exposure to shoppers. Winston described seeing customers select products from emerging entrepreneurs as one of the most rewarding aspects of the business.

“It’s about building sustainable, generational wealth right here at home,” she said.

The market also sponsors wellness activities, food giveaways and a monthly 60-Second Shopping Spree, during which selected shoppers have one minute to fill their carts at no cost.

Community support became especially important when Winston publicly discussed the store’s difficulties last year. Customers and supporters rallied around the business, an experience she described as deeply emotional.

“It brought tears to my eyes and reaffirmed why we fight so hard every single day,” she said. “Community loyalty isn’t just important to our survival—it is our lifeblood.”

Longtime customer Maria Gonzalez expressed a similar view in the company’s anniversary announcement. “This store cares about us,” she said. “When I shop here, I know I’m supporting people who support the community. They know our families. You can’t replace that.”

As the Forest Park store approaches its anniversary, Winston is looking beyond the existing location. She said the company is actively working toward expansion in Maywood and West Pullman, although she did not provide opening dates, proposed addresses or financing details.

“Over the next five years, our vision centers on strategic expansion and food justice,” she said. “We are actively working on expanding into communities like Maywood and West Pullman, where access to full-service, fresh grocery stores has been denied for far too long.”

Winston said she also plans to expand grocery advisory initiatives intended to help other independent operators launch and sustain their businesses. Such efforts could extend the company’s impact beyond its own stores.

For Winston, the five-year anniversary is not simply a celebration of a surviving supermarket. It is a measure of what locally focused ownership can contribute to food access, small-business development and neighborhood investment—and a starting point for what she hopes comes next.