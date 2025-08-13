Earlier this year, the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRPPRM) announced the launch of a yearlong celebratory campaign honoring the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) as the first Black labor union and the museum’s 30th anniversary. As the campaign draws to a close, a series of events will take place starting August 8, 2025, with a visit from representatives of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, which was founded by Randolph in 1965.

Founded in 1925, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters holds a pivotal place in American labor history as the first Black labor union in America to be chartered under the American Federation of Labor (AFL). Organized and co-founded by the legendary labor organizer and civil rights leader, A. Philip Randolph and a group of dedicated porters, this group of men fought tirelessly for the rights and dignity of its members, who endured harsh working conditions and discrimination. The union’s formation marked a significant step towards the advancement of labor, civil rights and equity for African Americans.

Located within the boundaries of the Pullman National Historical Park, in Chicago, Illinois, the NAPRPPM itself made history. Founded in 1995, by Dr. Lyn Hughes, the museum stands as the only formally established Black Labor History Museum in the world dedicated to celebrating the legacy of Asa Philip Randolph, the BSCP and the vital contributions of African American laborers in America through exhibits, educational programs and community outreach. In essence, the museum preserves the history and honors the sacrifices of those who fought for social justice, labor and civil rights.

“As we approach this significant anniversary in American history, we reflect on the legacy created by A. Philip Randolph and John Mills, the visionaries who founded the Chicago branch,” said Dr. Hughes. “We are fueled and inspired by the enduring impact of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and the ongoing mission of the museum to educate and inspire future generations.”

While the job was viewed by some as menial, the legacy of the work Pullman Porters exudes ethnic perseverance and self-discipline, characteristics that would set the stage for what would become the foundation of the Black middle class.

Hughes went on to discuss the challenges faced as the museum expansion project unfolds.

“The year 2025 has been bittersweet, yet exciting,” added Hughes. “In any situation when an attempt is made to affect change, resistance is expected. As the only museum in the nation, bearing the names of these trailblazers, there have been a plethora of roadblocks as I and our supporters sought authorization and funding to expand the campus. After a 16-month wait, we finally received a building permit, and the museum’s expansion construction is off to a fantastic start.”

Plans for expansion include the creation of “A. Philip Randolph’s Way,” the first Black labor Tourism District in the United States.

Dr. David Peterson, President and Executive Director of the museum, emphasized that although obstacles may sometimes be a part of the process, the team’s resilience has carried them through.

“While our 30-year-old museum is under construction, this has not stopped us from consistently honoring and keeping the legacy of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and union organizer and co-founder A. Philip Randolph, alive to the American public,” said Peterson. “We are not just a museum. We are the new face of cultural economic development.”

Even during expansion construction, tour buses filled with excited visitors randomly pull up to snap pictures of the museum exterior which features an iconic mural of Randolph and the porters on the exterior of the building. The 2024 Visitor Attendance Overview, touts the annual visits as 179,869. The question is frequently asked, “How can that be?” because that is more than the National Park Service’s site.

“It is because we operate a little differently than other museums,” recounted Peterson. “Because our operating budget is not funded with government funds we had to rely solely on and implemented an entrepreneurial model. We have spent the last 30 years cultivating and building a multi-cultural international tourism base, while the National Park Service in Chicago only came into existence 10 years ago.”

Additional facets of the museum expansion include the Reverend Jesse Jackson Civil Rights Wing, the creation of the Pullman Porters Row and the Dr. Lyn Hughes BSCP Ladies’ Auxiliary-Women’s History Museum. It will essentially become the first Black Labor Tourism District in America.

To continue the community engagement phase of the project, critical partnerships are starting to emerge with organizations like Acclivus, Inc. and A Bridge to Freedom. These entities seek to create local hiring opportunities ensuring that local residents and ex-offenders are introduced to careers in the trades.

Lastly, museum leaders will welcome representatives from the A. Philip Randolph Institute, founded by Randolph in 1965, as they host their 54th APRI Educational Conference in Chicago.

A delegation will visit the construction site on August 8th (time TBD) and view what will become Randolph’s Way.

“Our goal is to create a strategic partnership with the Institute and work collaboratively to continue to preserve the legacy of A. Philip Randolph,” said Hughes. “We excitedly invite everyone to join us as we acknowledge the 100th anniversary of BSCP and the 30-year legacy of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter museum.”

For more information, visit www.thepullmanportersmuseum.org.