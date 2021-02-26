Celebrating Black History Month: Disney’s Tracey Powell on the Power of Mentorship and Her Work Inspiring Students to Dream Big

February marks Black History Month, a time to celebrate the voices, stories and contributions of Blacks and African Americans. Among the companies honoring Black History Month is Disney. Disney Parks Experiences and Products is recognizing the month by sharing stories about their talented cast members and the important work they’re doing to create more diverse and inclusive experiences and products across the world. Throughout the month, they have been sharing these stories on the Disney Parks Blog.

One cast member leading the way is Gary, Indiana, native and Disney Signature Experience’s Tracey Powell, Vice President, Travel Services Pricing, and Revenue Management, and a champion for young people with big dreams.

Tracey graduated from Indiana University with a BS in Finance and earned her MBA from Barry University. Being from the Midwest, she never visited Orlando as a child and always believed she would work for a large manufacturing company. But she followed the same advice she now gives to people beginning their career, “be open to everything, and you never know where it will take you.”

Nearly two decades ago, Tracey’s career took her to The Walt Disney Company in resort pricing. Within two years of her arrival, she was promoted to an executive position. In her current role, she is responsible for providing the vision, oversight and leadership for Travel Services Pricing, and Revenue Management supporting Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and Adventures & Expeditions.

Tracey is the executive champion of Disney Dreamers Academy—a program committed to inspiring youth and to making a difference in their lives at a critical time—the high school years. The four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort provides an opportunity for them to explore their future dreams and aspirations.

Her love for this program ignites hope and drive into high school students to pursue their dreams, and even reminds parents to never stop dreaming themselves.

As executive champion since 2009, Tracey passionately oversees and advocates for Disney Dreamers Academy, which provides life-changing opportunities for 100 students each year.

“This program has a profound impact on the students,” said Tracey. “They come to us with an abundance of ambition, and we foster their dedication with guidance, mentorship and development opportunities. One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality.”