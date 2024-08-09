Celebrating Black Business Month!

50 Black-Owned Bronzville Businesses

Since its inception in 2012, Bronzeville Summer Nights (BSN) has promoted supporting local small businesses in the Bronzeville community. Bronzeville is a culturally rich community, offering amenities for people of every economic demographic and ethnicity. As the area’s community and economic development organization, Quad Communities Development Corporation, NFP (QCDC) is committed to ensuring that Bronzeville is economically healthy today and for years to come. QCDC understands that .67 cents of every dollar spent in a community stays in that community and the community is only as strong as our local economy.

Bronzeville Summer Nights is the platform we use to encourage everyone to live, eat, shop, and explore Bronzeville! During Bronzeville Summer Nights, local guests will enjoy over 20 live performances and ride the free BSN trolleys to visit over 25 local businesses and organizations, offering entertainment, refreshments, and exclusive BSN specials. There is also a raffle for a $100 Shop Local Bronzeville eGift Card.

There is also a guided community bike ride during each event. No matter your riding level, join fellow cyclists for a community ride. Bring your own bike or borrow a free Divvy. The ride begins at 6:00 p.m. Check-in is 5:45 p.m., at Small Shop Cycles & Service, 4250 S Cottage Grove, IG: smallshopcycles.

August is Black Business Month, and QCDC is pleased to continue its tradition of lifting up Black businesses in the Bronzeville community. Established in 2004 by Frederick E. Jordan and John William Templeton, this annual celebration celebrates entrepreneurs who continue to beat all odds to thrive. It’s a time to acknowledge and appreciate black-owned businesses across the nation and all that they represent in the country’s continual striving for diversity and equality, with Special Guest Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle!

This month’s BSN will highlight Chicago Shakespeare Theater, with a performance at 4400 S. Cottage Grove, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., followed by Senite, featuring DJ Marco, hosted by Eros, 6:30-7:30 p.m. & 8:00-9:00 p.m. Tiaybe, featuring DJ Chyna, hosted by Jeronimo will perform at Amour Salon, 648 E. 43rd St, 5:30 -6:30 p.m. & 7:00-8:00 p.m. March’e Blu, hosted by Clara Hubbard is featured at Two Fish Crab Shack, 641 E. 47th St.

Only two Fridays left – August 9th and September 13th from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – patrons will be able to stroll, bike, or jump on the Bronzeville Summer Nights trolleys to experience the sights, sounds, and magic of Bronzeville.

QCDC is very proud that this family-friendly event has been incident-free since its inception. We take the safety and security of our guests seriously and appreciate the support of the CPD 2nd district, 3rd Ward Ald. Dowell and 4th Ward Ald. Robinson. BSN belongs to everyone, QCDC thanks the vendors, business owners, community partners, residents, and visitors who continue to support this annual family-friendly event.

For event details, featured businesses, the monthly performance schedule, visit www.bronzevillesummernights.com.

Bronzeville Summer Nights is powered by Quad Communities Development Corporation, NFP, Wells Fargo, Associated Bank, The Chicago Community Trust, SSA 17, SSA 56, Choose Chicago, Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and Department of Planning and Development.

For more information on Bronzeville area businesses visit www.Shoplocalbronzeville.com.

About Quad Communities Development Corporation, NFP (QCDC)

The mission of QCDC is to convene residents, organizations, businesses, and institutions within the Quad Communities to plan, guide, support, and monitor human infrastructure and community development activities to create a sustainable, healthy, mixed-income neighborhood. Quad Communities include North Kenwood, Oakland, part of Douglas, and part of Grand Boulevard.