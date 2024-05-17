Celebrating a Century of Legacy: Minnie Elizabeth Skinner’s 100th Birthday Bash

Minnie Elizabeth Skinner, a trailblazing African-American entrepreneur, is about to mark a significant milestone as she celebrates her 100th birthday. Born in an era of adversity, Minnie Skinner has defied the odds, leaving an indelible mark on her community and beyond through a lifetime of remarkable achievements.

Minnie Skinner’s entrepreneurial spirit first shone through in the late 60s and early 70s when she established Liz Skinner’s Mark III, the first women’s gay bar located at 7745 Cottage Grove. Her commitment to inclusivity and equality was further highlighted when her establishment became the venue for the first gay couple’s wedding, earning her recognition in Jet magazine.

But Minnie’s ambitions didn’t stop there. From owning and operating LaFemmes beauty shop on 83rd and Luella to establishing the Jeffrey Manor Health Spa on 95th and Jeffrey, she has consistently broken barriers and blazed trails. Not only was she a successful businesswoman, but Minnie also dabbled in music production, collaborating with renowned artists such as the Commercials all boys band in the early 60s.

As Minnie approaches her centennial milestone, her family reflects on the countless stories and experiences that have shaped her remarkable journey. “Granny is still walking on her own and has a memory like an elephant,” says her granddaughter, Yvonne Skinner. “I would need to write a book to tell the story of our grandmother because there’s so much history to tell of her many travels and experiences.”

In celebration of Minnie Elizabeth Skinner’s extraordinary life, her family will gather on May 18, 2024, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Martinique Banquet Hall located at 8200 S Cicero, as they honor her legacy and toast to her 100th birthday.