Celebrate summer with 1-800-TruckWreck and 107.5 WGCI: Peace in the Streets block party and baseball experience on August 5!

Join 1-800-TruckWreck and 107.5 WGCI’s Peace in the Streets Summer Block Party and Community Resource Fair with a special Joe Soto Baseball Experience this August! The summertime affair will take place Saturday, August 5, from noon to 3 p.m. in Garfield Park (Independence Boulevard & Jackson Boulevard), featuring a DJ, live performances from local artists, free food, activities, a visit from 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott and more!

“This is the second Peace in the Streets event this summer we’ve had the pleasure to partner with iHeartMedia Chicago for, and we’re very excited for this upcoming one,” shares Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. “The August events are the biggest of the summer, and we’re looking forward to spending time with members of the great Garfield Park community!”

Entertainment for the weekend festivities will be provided via live broadcast with WGCI’s afternoon host Tone Kapone along with Amy Witherite. In addition to a live DJ, guests will be able to enjoy live musical performances by local artists and show off their own skills with karaoke provided by We’re Brothers Karaoke. The event will also feature FREE food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, French fries, cotton candy, non-alcoholic beverages and more.

The V103 Joe Soto Baseball Experience will host more than 100 kids ages 6-16 as they’re taught the fundamentals of baseball by V103’s afternoon host Joe Soto along with volunteer coaches. Each child participating will receive a baseball shirt, cap and glove – all provided by Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck. An avid fan of baseball, Soto established the Joe Soto Baseball Experience in 2016 to introduce kids growing up in challenging neighborhoods to the game of baseball.

“iHeartMedia Chicago is thrilled once again to partner with Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck to present the second segment of Peace in the Streets along with V103’s Joe Soto’s Baseball Experience,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. “We hope to champion as many opportunities to support, promote, and cultivate peace in the Chicagoland community as possible.”

Local organizations and businesses will be sharing a wealth of resources and information on upcoming programming as well as providing activities and services. Participating vendors include Expressive Art Services, District Commissioner Cook County, Lincoln Park Zoo, North Lawndale Employment Network and The City of Chicago’s Chicago Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC). All of the food and activities available throughout the event are completely FREE to the public.

Created in 2017 by iHeart Media Chicago and the WGCI-FM crew, Peace in the Streets was established to inspire peace in underserved communities throughout Chicago and show neighbors that they have the support of their local broadcast stations. The final upcoming Peace in the Streets event of 2023 will be held August 19. For more information on the upcoming August 5 event, please visit https://wgci.iheart.com/calendar/content/2023-08-05-wgci-1-800-truck-wreck-peace-in-the-streets/.

