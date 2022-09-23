Toss on your best lederhosen – it’s time to celebrate Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo, sponsored by Leinenkugel’s. Seasonal food, beer, and live Polka music await guests on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guests, who are at least 21 years old, can say “Prost!” (Cheers!) at the Beer Garden on the zoo’s East Mall while enjoying refreshing cool Oktoberfest beer available for purchase. Additionally, mouthwatering fall favorites featured on the menu include bratwurst, sausages, pretzels with beer cheese, and more.
Zoogoers of all ages can join in on the fun and dance to live Polka music on the East Mall. Bratwurst Brothers will entertain guests beginning at 11 a.m., and following a short break, Keith Stras & Polka Confetti will take the stage from 2:15 to 5 p.m. Also, be on the lookout for the Leinie’s PolkaPedi that will be making its way around the park between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. offering complimentary memorabilia.
Brookfield Zoo’s Oktoberfest is free with general admission of $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3 to 11, and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15. For additional information, visit CZS.org/Oktoberfest.