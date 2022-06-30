Celebrate Independence with CTA!

Extra service to concerts, sporting events and the Independence Day Fireworks at Navy Pier
Truly celebrate Independence Day by going car-free this long holiday weekend by allowing CTA to get you to all your destinations conveniently and affordably. CTA riders can save more on unlimited rides by purchasing either the CTA’s 1-Day ($5) – more economical and convenient than a gallon of gas – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.
Service for Upcoming Events
Independence Day Weekend Fireworks
Navy Pier (and viewing from Lakefront/Museum Campus) – Sat. 7/2 at 9:30 p.m.
Service:
- Rail: The nearest rail station to Navy Pier is the Grand Red Line station. To view fireworks along the lakefront or Museum Campus, take the Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Brown, or Pink Lines to the Loop and walk east.
- Yellow Line service will run until midnight from Howard Station to Dempster-Skokie
- Adjacent bus routes: The following bus routes serve Navy Pier and will have extra service running:
- #29 State
- #65 Grand
- #66 Chicago
- #124 Navy Pier
United Center
Extra service on the #20 Madison before each event, and extra service on the #19 United Center Express and the #50 Damen routes after each event
- Stray Kids concert – Fri. 7/1 at 7:30 p.m.
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Extra service on the #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express
- Jack Johnson concert – Thur. 6/30 at 7:30 p.m.
- My Morning Jacket concert – Sat. 7/2 at 7 p.m.
Wrigley Field
- Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs – Thur. 6/30 at 7:05 p.m.
- Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago Cubs – Fri. 7/1 at 1:20 p.m., Sat. 7/2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun. 7/3 at 1:20 p.m.
Service:
- Red Line: The Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.
- Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.
- Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.
- #152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.
- #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.
- Adjacent bus routes: Several additional CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including:
- #8 Halsted
- #22 Clark
- #36 Broadway
- #151 Sheridan
Guaranteed Rate Field
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox – Mon. 7/4 and Tues. 7/5 at 7:10 p.m. and Wed. 7/6 at 1:10 p.m.
Service:
- Red Line: Guaranteed Rate Field is one block west of the Sox-35th stop.
- Green Line: The 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stop is three blocks east of the ballpark.
- CTA’s Park & Ride lots are also a good choice to access CTA train service. For more information, visit transitchicago.com/parking.
- Adjacent bus routes: To get to the Sox ballpark, or within a few blocks, fans can use:
- #1 Bronzeville/Union Station (during Monday – Friday rush periods only)
- #4 Cottage Grove
- #24 Wentworth
- #29 State
- #31 31st (which runs Monday – Friday to 7 p.m.)
- #35 35th (which connects with Orange and Green lines)
- #39 Pershing (which connects with Orange and Green lines)
- #44 Wallace/Racine
Service to the Lakefront: Weekends/Holidays
The following routes will offer service to the lakefront on weekends and holidays. Now through Fri. 8/19, these bus routes will be extended to the beach on all days. Service will operate from approximately 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.:
