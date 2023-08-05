Celebrate Black excellence at the ILBCC 18th Annual State Convention on August 16-17, 2023

Get ready for a game-changing event! The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce (ILBCC) is proud to present the 18th Annual State Convention on August 16-17, 2023. This year marks 26 years of empowering Black enterprises in Illinois and nationwide.

What to Expect:

Insightful Workshops: Gain actionable skills and insights from experts in engaging workshops.

Gain actionable skills and insights from experts in engaging workshops. Personalized Matchmaking: Forge vital connections in exclusive corporate matchmaking sessions.

Forge vital connections in exclusive corporate matchmaking sessions. Inspiring Panels: Hear from high-profile guest speakers who’ve made their mark.

National Black Business Month:

August is National Black Business Month. Celebrate the resilience and achievements of Black entrepreneurs.

Don’t Miss Out:

Space is limited, and the last event sold out. Secure your spot now!

Hotel Reservations:

Book your stay at Paradise Casino Hotel with the promo code “BCCH23C” for a discounted rate of $105.00/night (plus taxes).

For More Information:

Contact Kenyatta Fisher at 309-740-4430.

Don’t wait—register today at www.ilbccconvention.com. Let’s come together to celebrate and empower Black businesses on August 16-17, 2023!