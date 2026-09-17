Celebrate 30 years of Black Perspectives Program at the 62nd Fest!

Actor Marlon Wayans receives Career Achievement Award

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Black Perspectives is a program of Cinema/Chicago and the Chicago International Film Festival.

Throughout this year’s 62nd edition of the Festival, there will tributes, retrospective screenings, and a special program honoring Marlon Wayans. Founded in 1997 in collaboration with Spike Lee, who was honored last year, the Festival’s Black Perspectives program exists to highlight the excellence and diversity of Black American cinema and films by the African Diaspora from around the world.

The program has premiered foundational work—including the premiere of Ava DuVernay’s first feature—while presenting films by American luminaries like Barry Jenkins and Maya Angelou, African masters Djibril Diop Mambéty and Abderrahmane Sissako, and international visionaries such as Steve McQueen.

An exciting slate of films and honorees are set for this year’s festival.

An Evening with Marlon Wayans-Monday, October 19.

A dynamic comedic talent on both ends of the camera, Marlon Wayans will be the recipient of the Festival’s Career Achievement Award. The actor will be on hand for a special in-person Tribute to discuss his impressive career and his artistic process.

“Liz Here Now;” Director Sterling Macer, Jr., U.S.

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor mesmerizes as a devoted caregiver shielding two white children from domestic dysfunction in this deeply affecting 1960s-set drama.

Written and directed by Sterling Macer Jr., the film champions the enduring dynamic of Black women who have continually put themselves on the line across generations—from historical domestic labor to modern caretaking within white households.

Actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor scheduled to attend and receive the Tour de Force Award.

“14th;” Director Ava DuVernay, U.S.

Ava DuVernay investigates the 14th Amendment, exploring its many facets, from whom gets to belong in America to the rights to which they are entitled.

Director Ava DuVernay scheduled to attend.

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, left, in a scene from “Liz Here Now.”

“Finding Your Laughter;” Director Arlieta Hall and Brittany Alsot, U.S.

In this joyful, moving documentary, Chicago comedian Arlieta uses improv comedy techniques to care for her father as he battles Alzheimer’s.

A number of other films are set for screening during the Black Perspectives Program and the overall 62nd Chicago International Film Festival. The festival runs from October 14 through October 25, and is North America’s longest-running competitive international film festival and an Oscar® and BAFTA-qualifying festival.

Showcasing acclaimed and exciting new films from around the world, the 62nd edition will be held in theaters and at venues across the city, featuring a select program of films with open and closed captions.

From dramas and thrillers to documentaries and comedies, the Festival’s lineup spans a range of genres. Signature competitive sections include International Feature Film, New Directors, International Documentary, and Shorts, alongside curated programs such as Black Perspectives, Comedy, OutLook, After Dark, and City & State, which highlights films made in Chicago and throughout Illinois.

For more information, visit chicagofilmfestival.com.