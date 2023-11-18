CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products  

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sundsvall-11-23/index.html

Key Points:

Forty-three people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 15 states . Seventeen people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.

Canada is investigating an outbreak with this same Salmonella strain and they found the strain in a sample of Malichita brand cantaloupe.

Several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled:

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.

Salmonella Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page .

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.