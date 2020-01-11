CCICS & BUFI present Black History Month lecture featuring Dr. Greg Kimathi Carr

Lecture pays tribute to the historic work of Dr. Carter G. Woodson

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

As a kick-off to Black History Month—celebrated during the entire month of February—the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies (CCICS) and the Black United Fund of Illinois (BUFI) will co-sponsor the lecture, A Tribute to Dr. Carter G. Woodson & the Continuing Challenges of MisEducation, featuring Dr. Greg Kimathi Carr on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Donn F. Bailey Legacy Hall on the campus of CCICS, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd., at 7:00 p.m.

“The Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies (NEIU) and the Black United Fund of Illinois (BUFI) have a longstanding partnership in educational and community programming,” stated Dr. Conrad Worrill, professor emeritus and retired CCICS director.

Worrill went on to say that CCICS director, Dr. Andrea Evans, and Carolyn Day, executive director of BUFI, are “excited to keep this partnership alive through the co-sponsorship of this historic Black History Month program.”

Carr is the associate professor of Africana Studies and chair of the Department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University and adjunct faculty at the Howard School of Law. He holds a Ph.D. in African American Studies from Temple University and a JD from the Ohio State University College of Law. He is a co-founder of the Philadelphia Freedom Schools Movement, a community-based academic initiative that has involved over 13,000 elementary, high school and college students. He represents a long line of scholar/activists and was mentored by late CCICS professors Dr. Jacob H. Carruthers and Dr. Anderson Thompson.

Carr is also the 1st Vice President of the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations and a former member of the board of the National Council for Black Studies. He has presented his curriculum work for the Board of Public Education in Salvador, Bahia, and has lectured across the U.S. and in Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, France, and England, among other places. His publications have appeared in, The African American Studies Reader, Socialism and Democracy, Africana Studies, Publications of the Modern Language Association of America, The National Urban League’s 2012 State of Black America and Malcolm X: A Historical Reader.

Widely respected as the ‘Father of Black History,’ Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s profound tome, The Mis-Education of the Negro published in 1933, is considered one of the most significant books on Black self-empowerment. “Dr. Carter G. Woodson and his contributions to the study of African peoples’ contributions in the world remain an inspiration,” shared Worrill.

A Tribute to Dr. Carter G. Woodson & the Continuing Challenges of MisEducation is free and open to the public. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Dr. Conrad Worrill, 773.592.2598.

The Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies (CCICS) demonstrates Northeastern Illinois University’s Urban and Inner City tradition of education research and service. CCICS aims to build research methodologies among its students to advance their career paths in education and human and social services.

The Black United Fund of Illinois (BUFI) raises and utilizes funds to support the growth, development and empowerment of the African American community.

BUFI advocates volunteerism, mutual aid and self-help, which is viewed as one way to help break the chronic cycle of economic dependency and social powerlessness that have characterized African American organizations and communities.