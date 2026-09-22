CCA Academy turns gardens into career opportunities

In North Lawndale, students at CCA Academy are learning that growing food can do more than put fresh produce on the table. It can help feed families, strengthen a neighborhood and introduce young people to new career possibilities.

CCA Academy is expanding the connection between its Urban Agriculture and culinary programs, creating what the school describes as a “garden-to-kitchen-to-community” model. Students can participate in different stages of the food cycle—from planting and harvesting fresh produce to learning about food preparation, nutrition and culinary skills.

The initiative comes as CCA Academy continues to increase its food production. In 2025, the school doubled its production, growing more than 2,000 pounds of fresh produce for families in North Lawndale and surrounding communities.

“Doubling our food production to more than 2,000 pounds is an incredible accomplishment, but our vision goes far beyond what we grow,” said Dr. Myra Sampson, Founder and CEO of CCA Academy. “We want to create a sustainable cycle where our students learn how to grow food, understand where their food comes from, prepare nutritious meals and use those skills to serve their community. At the same time, we are helping make sure families in North Lawndale have access to fresh produce and healthy meals.”

A Classroom Beyond Walls

For more than 20 years, urban agriculture has been a part of CCA Academy’s educational mission, combining academics with environmental stewardship, workforce development and community service.

Today, the school’s urban agriculture ecosystem includes two urban gardens, a greenhouse and outdoor learning circle, a bioswale with chickens, beehives and pollinator-friendly native plants, and a 2,000-gallon aquaponics system.

Students also work with PermaPark, a half-acre permaculture food forest featuring more than 70 fruit trees and bushes, hügelkultur growing areas and student-built gathering spaces.

Since 2016, CCA students and community partners have helped transform vacant land into productive green spaces designed to support food production, biodiversity, water retention and climate resilience.

The result is an outdoor learning environment where students can see firsthand how food systems, environmental sustainability and community health are connected.

From the Garden to the

Kitchen

CCA Academy is now strengthening the connection between what students grow and what they can learn in the kitchen.

Through culinary education, students gain practical experience in food preparation, nutrition, food safety, hospitality and culinary arts. Connecting those lessons with the Urban Agriculture Program gives students an opportunity to understand the food cycle from the ground up.

A seed planted in a North Lawndale garden can become fresh produce harvested by students, an ingredient used to teach food preparation and, ultimately, food that can help nourish the community.

The experience also exposes young people to potential careers in culinary arts, hospitality, urban agriculture, food production, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

For CCA Academy, the goal is not only to teach students how to grow or prepare food. It is to give them practical skills they can carry into the workforce while helping address food access in the neighborhood where they live and learn.

Feeding a Community While Preparing Its Young People

For 48 years, CCA Academy has provided educational opportunities for non-traditional students ages 16 to 21 in Chicago. The school combines academics with workforce development and hands-on learning designed to prepare students for life beyond the classroom.

Its agriculture and culinary initiatives are an extension of that mission.

Students gain practical experience while contributing to an effort that benefits families in North Lawndale. The school hopes to expand its capacity to grow fresh produce, prepare nutritious meals and provide more food to residents who face barriers to accessing affordable, healthy options.

CCA Academy also plans to expand food production to a second growing season, creating additional opportunities for students to learn and for the school to serve the community.

The school is seeking support from individuals, businesses, foundations and community partners to help expand its Urban Agriculture and culinary initiatives.

For CCA Academy, sustainability is about more than the environment. It is about creating a cycle in which young people learn valuable skills, healthy food is grown locally, families have greater access to nutritious options and community resources are used to strengthen North Lawndale for future generations.

To learn more about CCA Academy or support its programs, visit ccaacademy.org.