CBS2’s Pat Harvey Moderates The Black Business Association’s

(Top Row L-R): Congresswoman Maxine Waters, State Senator Holly J. Mitchell, Congresswoman Karen Bass and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

(Bottom Row L-R): Retired Hon. Gwen Moore, Retired Yvonne Burke, Los Angeles County Supervisor Alice A. Huffman, President, NAACP, California & Hawaii, and CBS2 News Anchor Pat Harvey

Los Angeles, CA — The Black Business Association (BBA), the oldest active ethnic business support organization in the State of California, headquartered in Los Angeles, in observance of “National Women’s Equality Day”, commemorates the 2020 Salute to Black Women Virtual Empowerment Summit Fundraiser. This notable event will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM PDT online (Streaming details coming soon).

The Summit is focused on the significance and impact of Women’s Vote especially African-American women. The women’s vote is critical for our nation’s National Election in November and throughout the world.

“National Women’s Equality Day” is observed to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the US on the basis of sex. It was first celebrated in 1973 and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

Pat Harvey, is an award-winning Anchor of CBS2 News broadcasts is the moderator for the Summit Panel and Special Appearances by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, California, Congresswoman Karen Bass, California, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, California, State Senator Holly J. Mitchell, retired Hon. Gwen Moore, California State Assembly, Alice A. Huffman, President, NAACP, California & Hawaii, Retired Yvonne Burke, Los Angeles County Supervisor, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

The BBA’s (Virtual Summit Panel) will be comprised of Black Women Civic Leaders and Activists to discuss the significance and importance of Black Women’s Voting Power, address the current political climate and their outstanding contributions to the Vote & Voting Rights.

Honorees include: Hon Kamala Harris; U.S. Senator California, Hon. Autumn Burke; California Assembly Member, Lena Kennedy; Political Activist, Qiana Charles; Principal Manager, Local Public Affairs, Edison, Minnie Hadley-Hempstead, President, Los Angeles, NAACP, Tiffany Okeani, Student Activist, University of California at Berkeley and Los Angeles Chapter of the National Congress of Black Women.

Celebrating 50 Years of service, the Black Business Association (BBA) was founded in 1970. Headquartered in Los Angeles. The BBA has been committed to ensuring that African American and other diverse business owners benefit from their advocacy efforts to impact, improve and implement policy that improves access to contracting and procurement opportunities with the public and private sector, in addition to providing access to financial resources. The BBA is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Please visit the (BBA) website to Donate.

