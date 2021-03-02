CBC Members meet with Vice President Kamala Harris

CBC members and Vice President Harris meet to discuss living Black history and the American Rescue Plan.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), which includes a historic 58 Members during the 117th Congress, visited the White House to meet with Vice President Harris, who was also previously a Member of the CBC. This meeting was the Vice President’s first meeting in the ceremonial office. The panel of guests included CBC Chair Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05), Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (MO-05). This meeting took place in alignment with the Living Black History initiative reflecting the CBC’s slogan “Our Power, Our Message.” The group also discussed the American Rescue Plan. It’s also significant due to the representation of an intergenerational group of Members— one of the most recent Members to join the CBC is Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

“The American Rescue Plan proposed by the Biden-Harris administration will help Black neighborhoods and businesses build back and better after being disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with my sorority sister, Vice President Harris, and my Congressional Black Caucus colleagues as we live Black history by strengthening our power and our message.” – Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05)

Under the Financial Services Committee’s purview, the American Rescue Plan includes:

Support for communities struggling in the wake of COVID-19, including investing $20 billion to help hard-hit public transit agencies avoid layoffs and service reductions that disproportionately harm Black workers.

Delivering immediate relief to working families bearing the brunt of this crisis includes giving working families a $1,400 per-person check, bringing their total relief payment from this

and the December down payment to the $2,000. Also, providing an additional $35 billion in rental, mortgage, and homelessness assistance, helping Black families who are more likely to be rent-burdened.

This momentous meeting also takes place during the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Congressional Black Caucus.