CBC CELEBRATES THE APPOINTMENT OF REP. MARCIA FUDGE TO THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION

“We celebrate the appointment of the third CBC Member to serve this country in the Biden-Harris Administration. The appointment of former CBC Chairwoman Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development is an historic selection, as Congresswoman Fudge will be the first African-American woman to lead the department in decades, and only the second in our nation’s history.

“For decades, Congresswoman Fudge has served the people of Ohio with passion and tenacity, first as mayor of Warrensville Heights and then as a Member of Congress representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. During her time in Congress, Congresswoman Fudge emerged as a champion for our most vulnerable communities. As Chair of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations, Congresswoman Fudge led the charge to defend hungry families across the country from cruel and unnecessary cuts to SNAP and other vital programs and services. We are relieved knowing that the same determination she brought to those battles will be brought to tackle one of the biggest looming threats facing Americans during this economic crisis: evictions and housing insecurity.

“We applaud President-elect Biden on this historic nomination and look forward to working collaboratively with his administration to provide relief to families in need.