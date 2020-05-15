CBA Program Will Offer Free Legal Advice To The Public On Saturday, May 16

Attorneys with the Chicago Bar Association’s Call-A-Lawyer Program will be available to take calls from the public and offer legal advice on Saturday, May 16, as part of an ongoing legal public service program offered by the CBA.

Calls will be accepted May 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at (312) 554-2001.

The Call-A-Lawyer program enables citizens to call in and explain their situation to an attorney who will then work to suggest self-help strategies or provide advice to help resolve their issues. If callers need further legal services, or have questions beyond the scope of the attorney’s practice area, they will be advised to contact the CBA Lawyer Referral Service during the week for a referral to an attorney in the appropriate area of law.

The CBA’s Lawyer Referral Service has more than 200 prescreened, qualified lawyers experienced in almost every area of law who offer their services to the public. When contacting the LRS during normal business hours Monday through Friday, callers can be referred to attorneys practicing in numerous areas of law including:

Employment Law, including wrongful termination, harassment and discrimination.

Estate Planning, including will and trust drafting, probate and will contest.

Domestic Relations, including divorce, custody, support and other family law matters.

Personal Injury, including auto accidents, slip and falls, products liability, wrongful death, malpractice and other types of injury cases.

Real Estate, including buying or selling real estate, foreclosure defense and landlord/tenant issues.

These services can be accessed on the CBA’s website at www.chicagobar.org or by calling 312-554-2001.