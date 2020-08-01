Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc. offers free pet food through pantry

The Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc. Pet Food Pantry is a free program, which provides food for cats and dogs in the City of Gary. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak families that would normally not need help have been impacted. Through the support of The Legacy Foundation Bixbi Pet, Cat’s Pride and The Feline Community Network, the City of Gary is able to extend services to residents that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Although the next pantry will be Sunday, August 9th in the parking lot of the Gary Police Station, 555 Polk Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. future distributions will be in jeopardy. The pet food pantries were scheduled every second Sunday of the month however, due to the low turnout, the City of Gary will be suspending all future pet food pantries after the month of August until further notice.

The key to participating in the free pet food pantry distribution is to register online. Participants must register each month that pet supplies are needed and they must be a resident of Lake County, Indiana. Only one request per household and your government assistance status is not a factor in determining your eligibility. However, only the person that registered will be able to receive pet supplies with proper identification. If you know someone in need, encourage them to register and then, accompany them if they do not have transportation because guests are welcome to attend.

Unfortunately, the pantry does not offer the option to have supplies delivered, which includes dog food, cat food and cat litter available for all those who have registered online. The pandemic has provided a unique opportunity for people who would normally not be eligible for low-cost services to apply for assistance. On the website is an application for a low-cost voucher. The spay/neuter voucher cost $25 and only pays for the surgery.

The staff at Cause4Paws are taking every safety precaution to protect the volunteers and participants of the pantry from spreading COVID-19.

Residents are asked to make sure every question is answered completely, including the number of pets(dogs/cats) and their weight.

Sponsors supporting this program include Feline Community Network, Bixbi Pet and The Legacy Foundation. The sponsors have sufficient supplies to make sure that no owned pet goes hungry.