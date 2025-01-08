Catholic Charities receives donation of new winter clothing from Thrivent

PICTURED FROM LEFT to right are Gavin Gescheidler of Third Coast Group; Tina Gunnum, Manager of Catholic Charities Food Pantry; volunteer Ruth Polito; Jason Gena of Third Coast Group; 92-year-old John (Jack) Halton (Catholic Charities National Volunteer of the Year); volunteer David Halton and Third Coast Group’s Eric Himmel.

By November 30, 2024 the Food Pantry & Mobile Food Pantry of Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary this year served 32,607 people living in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke Counties who were in need of food. Most of these people were children and the elderly.

December 18, Jason Gena of Thrivent/Third Coast Group delivered two huge Santa Claus bags filled with new winter hats, gloves, mittens and scarves collected and donated by members of Thrivent/Third Coast Group’s team and their clients and presented them to Tina Gunnum, Manager of the Catholic Charities Food Pantry & Mobile Food Pantry.

December 23, 2024 more of the Thrivent/Third Coast Group team returned and joined Tina Gunnum and Food Pantry volunteers to complete the delivery of donated new winter clothing to benefit the families served throughout Northwest Indiana by Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary.

So you can care for struggling families in NWI this Holiday Season and throughout 2025 and to discover more about the good work of Catholic Charities and its services to struggling individuals and families living in Indiana’s Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke Counties. Visit www.catholic-charities.org. There may still be time to make a year-end gift or you can become a monthly supporter.

For more information about Thrivent and Third Coast Group, visit https://lnkd.in/g6F6WSyu.

Besides its food pantry and hunger relief services, Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary provides homelessness prevention services, affordable housing assistance, women’s care services, parenting education, financial workshops, and much more. The nonprofit provides its services at no cost and without discrimination.

For more information contact Ms. Tina Gunnum, Manager, Catholic Charities Food Pantry by phone at 219.397.5803, ext. 205, or by email at [email protected].