Catholic Charities provides 200 food boxes to Veterans during ‘Stand Down’ event

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the VNA Hospice NWI held its 2023 Military Stand Down in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs. The event was held at the Porter County Expo Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary was on hand with representatives of its Food Pantry to provide 200 boxes filled with a variety of nutritious, nonperishable foods to benefit U.S. Military Veterans attending the event. New sunglasses and t-shirts were also provided. On hand leading the outreach from Catholic Charities was Tina Gunnum, Food Pantry Manager along with Ashley Mendoza.

Catholic Charities’ programs and services include Homelessness Prevention, Emergency Assistance, Affordable Housing, Pathway to U.S. Citizenship, Women’s Care Center, Parenting Education, Food Pantry, Financial Workshops, and much more.

“Giving boxes filled with groceries to men and women who were willing to give their lives to protect the U.S. and other nations seems small, but, our hearts are filled with utmost gratitude,” said Tina Gunnum, Food Pantry Manager with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary provides its services to residents of Lake, Porter, La Porte and Starke Counties to anyone who is in need without discrimination, no matter the person’s race, nationality, religion and sexual orientation. Military Veterans are encouraged to contact Catholic Charities when needs arise.

