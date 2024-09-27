Catherine “Cat” Glover, iconic dancer for Prince, found dead at 62  

Catherine Glover (left) with Prince

Catherine “Cat” Vernice Glover, the renowned dancer and choreographer best known for her work with Prince, was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. She was 62 years old. According to family members, her daughter, Angel Glover, discovered her unresponsive at home. Glover’s career left an indelible mark on the music and dance world, especially through her signature performances alongside Prince on his iconic “Sign O’ the Times” and “Lovesexy” tours.

Glover was born in Chicago on July 24, 1962, to Doneall and Mildred Glover. She gained prominence in the late 1980s as a professional dancer, becoming one of the most visible performers to work with Prince during his peak. Known for her powerful moves and commanding stage presence, Glover quickly became a fan favorite, particularly for her energetic “Cat Scat” dance routine, which became a staple in Prince’s performances.

Beyond touring, Glover also appeared in numerous music videos and television appearances, including Prince’s hit videos “U Got the Look” and “Alphabet St.” Her connection with Prince extended offstage as well, with many noting her role in preserving his legacy even after his passing. In interviews, Glover often expressed how working with the musical icon was a dream come true, and she dedicated much of her life to maintaining the spirit of his work.

The family has issued the following statement regarding Glover’s passing:

“It is with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover, also known as ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family, and friends privacy during this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course. Dance with the Angels. We love you.”

Her cousin, Chinta Strausberg, shared a heartfelt tribute, noting that dancing for Prince had always been Glover’s dream:

“Cat is my first cousin. She always dreamed of dancing with Prince, and she didn’t stop until that wish became a reality. She lived to keep his memory alive until the day she died. My family will have a more detailed statement when all of the facts are known. Thank you for respecting the wishes of my family.”

The family is expected to release further information about memorial arrangements in the coming days. Glover is survived by her children and an extended family who continue to celebrate her life and artistic contributions.