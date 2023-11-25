Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Case count doubles and recalls expand in Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections has been updated: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sundsvall 11-23/index.html   

Key Points:

  • Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.
  • An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.
  • Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.
  • Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit have been recalled:
  • Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.
  • As previously reported, Canada is also investigating this outbreak and has linked illness in Canada with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.

What You Should Do:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
  • Not peeing much
  • Dry mouth and throat
  • Feeling dizzy when standing up

What Businesses Should Do

Salmonella Symptoms:

  • Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
  • Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
  • Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
  • Some peopleespecially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
  • For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

