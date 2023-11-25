Case count doubles and recalls expand in Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections has been updated: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sundsvall 11-23/index.html

Key Points:

Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.

An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.

Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit have been recalled:

Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.

As previously reported, Canada is also investigating this outbreak and has linked illness in Canada with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.

What You Should Do:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.

Salmonella Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.