Case count doubles and recalls expand in Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections has been updated: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sundsvall 11-23/index.html
Key Points:
- Since the last update on November 17, 2023, an additional 56 people infected with this outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.
- An additional 28 people have been hospitalized, totaling 45 hospitalizations overall. Minnesota has now reported two deaths.
- Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings continue to show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.
- Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit have been recalled:
- Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.
- As previously reported, Canada is also investigating this outbreak and has linked illness in Canada with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.
What You Should Do:
- Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
What Businesses Should Do
- Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.
- Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.
Salmonella Symptoms:
- Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
- Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
- Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
- Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
- For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.