Caregivers honored at Dear Me Care Circle’s Mother’s Day Brunch

In a room filled with elegance, emotion, and intention, Dear Me Care Circle’s Third Annual Pre–Mother’s Day Awards Brunch held recently at Malcolm X College, was a deeply moving tribute to a special group of unsung heroes of families and communities—caregivers.

Founded by Wynona Redmond, based on her own personal journey, Dear Me Care Circle empowers family caregivers and provides them with vital resources, education and emotional support to help them care for loved ones while prioritizing their own mental and physical health.

Under the theme “Love Bears All Things,” the brunch moved seamlessly between celebration of caregivers and recognition of the many sacrifices that define caregiving. “We designed this to be more than a brunch. We wanted this to be a sanctuary—a place where caregivers could exhale, be seen, and be celebrated not just for what they do, but for who they are,” Redmond said.

“We were blessed to have so many mothers who were able to attend with their caregivers. There were so many stories that left us inspired and empowered,” she said.

Dear Me Care Circle Caring Heart Clergy Awards were presented to, left to right, Pastor Jeanette Jordan, Pastor Floyd D. James, and Pastor Chris Harris.

Distinguished awards were presented in a variety of categories. Most dear to Redmond was the Lucy Super Hero Award, named for her mother, which was presented to Yirser Ra Hotep. Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, who relocated to care for her mother in her final years, received the Policymaker Heart of a Leader Lifetime Caregiver Award.

Policymaker Heart of a Leader awards were presented to Assistant Majority Leader Senator Mattie Hunter, Alderman Emma Mitts, and Cook County Commissioners Tara Stamps and Stanley Moore (in absentia). Illinois Cong. Danny Davis, a previous DMCC honoree, and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin were on hand to support the program and assist in presenting awards.

Mother Corine Little was honored with the Mother of Faith Award, and the late Helen Robinson received a Mother of Faith Award posthumously. Pastor Chris Harris, Pastor Jeanette Jordan, and Pastor Floyd D. James received Caring Heart Clergy Awards.

Family Champion Caregiver Awards were presented to Melinda Kelly, Vanessa Taliferro, Yvette Moyo, Mable Buckner, and the Princella Showers Family. LaShun James received the Professional Caring Heart Award. The Tracey Alston Family was recognized as Caregivers of the Year.

As a part of the program, grief recovery specialist, author, and caregiver Dr. Portia Lockett performed a moving and heartfelt spoken word piece to honor women caregivers and mothers.

Also, radio personality Marseil Jackson, Pastor Jeanette Jordan, Afrika Porter, LaShun James, and Taylor Alston spoke about the emotional toll, systemic gaps, and critical resources needed to sustain caregivers, reinforcing that while caregiving is rooted in love, it also demands greater visibility and support.

Multiple award-winning gospel recording artist Kim Stratton rendered a song. Saxophonist Mark Allen Felton and DJ Lil Tiff provided musical entertainment also. All are current or former caregivers.

Sponsors included Gift of Hope, Barker Advisory LLC, the Chicago Urban League and the Chatham Business Association, with Gift of Hope also exhibiting and sharing vital information on organ and tissue donation.

To join or become a partner with Dear Me Care Circle, visit www.dearmecarecircle.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Karen Fair, of Gift of Hope, a Dear Me Care Circle sponsor, was on site to share information about organ donation. Dear Me Care Circle Founder Wynona Redmond, fourth from left, with her family, left to right: Winslow Redmond, II, Janice Williams, Denise Lee, Bobby Wright, Ashley Moore, Rochelle Simpson, Elwin Simpson and Charlotte Myers.

Left to right, Wynona Redmond, DMCC; Tabrina Davis, First Energy; Charlotte Myers, DMCC; Afrika Porter, Afrika Enterprises; DMCC honorees Sen. Mattie Hunter, Morgan Alston, Marquise Alston-Allison, and Taylor Alston-Cleveland; Peggy Austin, Goldstar Communications; Lisa Rollins, UNCF; and Rochelle Simpson, DMCC.