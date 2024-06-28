Career crime fighter Jerry Williams launches campaign for Lake County Sheriff

Lifelong Lake County resident and Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams kicked off his campaign Saturday, June 22 to become the next Lake County Sheriff, promising to bring more than three decades of experience and a well-earned reputation for integrity and transparency to the office.

Maj. Williams said he will be a sheriff for all of the county’s residents, and he lauded the uniformed and civilian employees of the department as dedicated public servants.

“The people of Lake County hold their public servants to the highest standards, and I’m proud of the record and reputation I’ve built for living up to high standards,” Maj. Williams said. “I look forward to working with and learning from the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department so we all can meet the highest expectations.”

Maj. Williams, who was born and raised in Gary, has a sterling reputation for integrity and leadership as a crime fighter and public servant.

Since 2013, Maj. Williams has served on the executive staff of the Indiana State Police under Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, and he has responsibly managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for a wide range of facilities and services.

Maj. Williams has also worked with law enforcement departments across Lake County, including the Gary Police Department where he managed a wide range of improvements and served as the department’s interim chief.

Maj. Williams launched a campaign website, JerryWilliamsForSheriff.com, where visitors can learn more about the candidate, donate to the campaign and sign up to volunteer to connect with people across Lake County. Jerry Williams For Sheriff is the campaign’s FaceBook page.