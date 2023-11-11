Career and resource fair to address goals of Black males

Meet with employers, attend expungement workshop, explore education, learn from career development workshop

The Indiana University Northwest Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, in conjunction with the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males, will host a career and resource fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 in the Savannah Center (3400 Broadway, Gary, Ind.).

While the focus of this event is to address the career and educational goals of African American males, the event is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about educational, employment and expungement opportunities.

Local employers who are recruiting professionals will be on hand to provide company information, take applications and interview candidates. This is an opportunity for career-seekers of every industry to seek internships, part-time or full-time employment.

Event details:

• 10 a.m.: Career and Resource Fair – meet with prospective employers, explore educational opportunities

• 11 a.m.: Expungement Workshop – led by Indiana Legal Services

• Noon: Career Development Workshop

• 1 p.m.: Expungement Workshop – led by Indiana Legal Services

Event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/IUNCareerFair. Please dress professionally and bring copies of your resumes.

Additional event sponsors include Ivy Tech and WorkOne Northwest Indiana.

For more information, contact Virgil Giles at [email protected].