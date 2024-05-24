Cardinal Cupich to Lead Memorial Day Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery

HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) — Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will preside over a Memorial Day field Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

In the event of rain, the Mass will be moved indoors to the Queen of Heaven Mausoleum.

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Cemeteries will host their annual field Masses across cemeteries in Cook and Lake counties, with additional services at parish cemeteries throughout the archdiocese.

These services will honor active military members and veterans, with prayers for peace and remembrance of the fallen. Special blessings will be given to active service members and veterans during the liturgies, followed by the playing of “Taps” after Holy Communion.

Most liturgies will commence at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. For a complete list of field Mass locations, please visit the Catholic Cemeteries website at https://www.catholiccemeterieschicago.org/memorial-day/. The cities hosting these Masses include Des Plaines, Libertyville, Glenwood, Evanston, Steger, Orland Park, Calumet City, Alsip, Niles, Hillside, Chicago, Justice, Crestwood, River Grove, Evergreen Park, and Palatine.

WHEN: Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside.