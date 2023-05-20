Cardinal Blase J. Cupich to Ordain Five Priests

Photo caption: Cardinal Blase J. Cupich

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will ordain five priests for the Archdiocese of Chicago at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago. The newly ordained priests, ranging in age from 30 to 35, hail from Barrington, Burr Ridge, Crystal Lake, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The ordination will be livestreamed on the archdiocese’s YouTube channel Catholic Chicago https://www.youtube.com/live/M-wVjJnBL0Q?feature=share.

“The Church in every age, and even more in our own, needs leaders who can inspire hope and bring Jesus’ message of mercy and compassion to the diverse communities of the archdiocese,” said Cardinal Cupich. “These fine young men are being ordained to serve the People of God and we look forward to see how their ministry unfolds in the years to come.”

Men become priests through the Sacrament of Holy Orders, a celebration rich in symbolism and tradition. By ordination, priests receive a wide variety of responsibilities, particularly celebrating the Mass and granting forgiveness of sins through the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Priests also preach the Gospel, and celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism, Matrimony, and Anointing of the Sick. Diocesan priests make promises of life-long celibacy, prayer for the People of God, and obedience to their bishop at their ordination. It is also expected that priests will lead a life of simplicity consistent with the people they serve.

Each newly ordained priest has completed at least six years of human, spiritual, academic and pastoral formation, which included an exhaustive study of philosophy, Catholic theology, the history of the Church, and pastoral practice. As part of their seminary education, future priests are assigned to work at parishes, schools, and hospitals as they develop their capacity to be shepherds of God’s people.

“This year’s ordinandi bring a wealth of prior life experience drawn from a broad range of backgrounds, such as social work, finance, teaching, and engineering but what they share is a priestly formation that has prepared them to be men of prayer, teaching and service for the people of God and God’s Church,” said Very Reverend John Kartje, rector/president of University of St. Mary of the Lake / Mundelein Seminary. “By the grace of God, their gifts will be a blessing to the archdiocese as we continue to journey together into the new reality of Renew My Church – which is not all that different from the ‘original new reality’ seen in the Acts of the Apostles.”

ORDINANDI

Kevin Gregus, 35, from Crystal Lake, will have his first assignment at Two Holy Martyrs Parish in Chicago. He will celebrate his first Mass on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Crystal Lake.

Daniel Korenchan, 30, from Burr Ridge, will have his first assignment at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Orland Hills. He will celebrate his first Masses on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at St. James Parish in Arlington Heights and on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John of the Cross in Western Springs.

Michael Mehringer, 33, from Barrington, will have his first assginment at Queen of Apostles Parish in Chicago. He will celebrate his first Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish in Chicago.

Francisco Javier Pagán Portalatín, 34, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will have his first assignment at San José Sánchez del Río Parish in Chicago. He will celebrate his first Mass in English on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Parish in Orland Park. He will celebrate his first Mass in Spanish at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at Santa Gema Galgani Sanctuary (Shrine of St. Gemma) in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Jesús Raya Custodio, 34, from Chicago, will have his first assignment at St. Alphonsus Parish in Chicago. He will celebrate his first Mass in English and Spanish on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Nazareth Parish in Chicago.