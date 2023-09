WHAT: Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will be the main celebrant of a special Mass for couples celebrating 50 years of marriage. Approximately 400 couples will be in attendance. Couples must register for the Mass in advance (link for registration).

The Mass will be livestreamed at https://youtube.com/live/rfee59iRbfc?feature=share

WHEN: Sunday, Sept.17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago