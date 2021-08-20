Capital Improvement Projects Underway at the Gary Schools

The Gary Community School Corporation is diligently working to ensure that infrastructure upgrades are being completed thanks to State and Federal funding received for capital projects. Throughout the summer months, the district remained focused on making the facilities safe and clean in anticipation of the return of scholars. Now that school has begun, additional projects are underway including the paving of the parking lot at West Side Leadership Academy. The project is scheduled to be completed within the next few weeks.

The roof and HVAC systems are currently being upgraded at the high school along with HVAC repairs at the middle schools.

“We are fortunate to finally have the funds to address the conditions in school buildings that have long been in disrepair,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of GCSC. “The progress is indeed visible, but will not be completed overnight. We will continue to share updates so that the community is well aware of how the dollars are being spent from every pot of money received.”

While many capital projects are slated to take place, the district faces the same limitations as the rest of the country securing contractors and materials. The Gary Community Corporation advertises requests for Quotes and Proposals through its website and local news outlets. Details and the process for contractors can be found at garyschools.org under the “Doing Business with GCSC” tab.

“We invite local contractors to check our website regularly and apply for contracts as appropriate,” added McNulty. “There’s plenty of work to be done.”