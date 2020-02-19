Cannabis Law, Business, and Employment Conference in Chicago, Saturday, 2/22

Illinois Women in Cannabis provide opportunity with classes and connections

Illinois Women in Cannabis launches its first conference this Saturday, February 22 at Kent School of Law 565 W. Adams, Chicago. The Conference will include 6 breakout opportunities on law, business, and employment. The Equal Opportunity Cannabis Conference boasts an impressive list of speakers with a broad range of experience and features keynote speaker: Illinois State Senator Celina Villanueva!

There’s an explosion of economic and entrepreneurial opportunity in the cannabis industry now that Illinois has expanded to offer adult recreational use as well as medical. Learn about exciting careers, explore legal issues and regulations, and discuss social equity opportunities. The cannabis industry is blooming and here is your opportunity to get involved.

Illinois Women in Cannabis, Illinois’ leading not-for-profit, continues to provide opportunities to explore and connect to the industry. This conference includes a networking breakfast and lunch. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet cannabis industry insiders including: Pam Althoff, Executive Director of Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, Danielle Schumacher, CEO of THC Staffing Group and Kiana Hughes, CEO of Elevated Education are among the 25+ seasoned veterans of the cannabis space who will share their industry insights.

“Every day we are asked how to get a job in the industry, and the answer is, keep showing up at industry events. Sharpen your existing skills to complement the cannabis industry,” said Gina Gault, Outreach Manager at Rise Mundelein. “That’s how I did it along with hundreds of people that have attended Illinois Women in Cannabis’ networking events throughout the state. IWC provides you with knowledge and networking opportunities to begin your new career!,” Gina continued.

Saturday February 22, 2020 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kent College of Law – 565 W Adams St, Chicago, IL

Tickets: Equal Opportunity Cannabis Conference

Questions? communications@ilwomenincannabis.org

Illinois Women in Cannabis provides a community for cannabis activists and volunteers who want to connect and expand their opportunities in the cannabis space. Our statewide community building activities are generously supported by industry sponsors and individual memberships.

For more information please call Kirsten Velasco at 773-848-8684 or email kirsten.velasco@gmail.com