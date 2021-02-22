Candidates for Village President of Olympia Fields has plans for economic growth

Desiree Watkins, who is the current Olympia Fields Trustee and candidate for Village President of Olympia Fields – has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Village President of Olympia Fields.

Desiree Watkins, a 20-year resident of the Southland area, is committed to leading by empowering others to achieve extraordinary results in her professional and personal life. Desiree got involved in government to apply those skills to make a difference and has since been urged to run for a higher position.

“It didn’t take long for me to see the challenges that we are facing as a village but more importantly the opportunities that are available. I’m not running for office; I’m running for the residents of Olympia Fields. I’m not attached to the position, I’m devoted to my community” says Trustee Watkins.

Desiree believes that her current role as Village Trustee as well as her successful corporate career has positioned her to become the next Village President. She has long held a vision of people first when working in civic positions and wants to be the person to create positive and deliberate change in her community. She believes in a local government that works for the people.

Watkins is firm in her philosophy that resourcefulness and relationships is key to bringing the needed change. Watkins adds, “I am not a career politician, as a matter of fact I’m not a politician at all but I’m doing politics due to the lack of leadership of those in office who choose personal interests over the community”.

Trustee Watkins offers an exceptional fine blend of fiscal and administrative experiences that makes her uniquely qualified to run for Village President. She has long held a vision of people first when working in corporate and civic positions and wants to be the person to create positive and deliberate change in her community.

She states, “As a healthcare administrator for over 20 years, I have seen first-hand how healthcare disparities can adversely affect a community. As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, I want to ensure that the residents and businesses are getting all available information and assisting them with receiving it. As Mayor, I plan to attract more economic development to our community and work with Franciscan Hospital to help address the healthcare disparities in our community”.

Trustee Watkins has enjoyed a successful career in Human Resources and Accounting. She has worked for companies such as Accountants on Call and Kelly Services Inc. where she was very instrumental in their national growth. Hired to start up and manage Kelly Financial Group, as Regional Director she oversaw over a hundred employees and was fiscally responsible for a budget exceeding $20 million dollars. She currently serves as CEO overseeing the operations of 20/20 Eye Specialists, along with her husband; Dr. Neil Watkins where she has been able to triple the company’s bottom.

In addition, she is currently on the Board of Trustees for DuSable Museum, a Board Member of United Way South-Southwest Suburban Region, and the former Treasurer of the Trails of Olympia Fields Homeowner’s Association, in addition to an Alumni of Jack & Jill of America Inc. She is also an Executive Board member of the Windy City (IL) Chapter of Links, Incorporated, an active member of the National Circle-Lets, Inc. and National Smart Set, Inc.

When elected, Watkins will continue to advocate for tax fairness to help families stay in their homes by working with the State Representative and Cook County Assessor positioning Olympia Fields more boldly to attract successful businesses and jobs and ultimately resulting in new families moving into the town of 5,000. She aspires to collaborate with the local school boards and their Superintendent to ensure that children of Olympia Fields are receiving the best education. Watkins believes in a transparent and unified leadership and wants to coalesce the residents to achieve that goal.

Desiree graduated from the University of Detroit-Mercy with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and is currently pursuing an MBA from Harvard University. Watkins husband, Neil L. Watkins MD, is a board-certified Ophthalmologist and has been in private practice for over 30 years. They are the proud parents of their son, Christian.