Canadian wildfires and risks to asthma patients

As CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers, I want to bring your attention to the ongoing Canadian wildfires and the potential impact they can have on our patients and those located in Northwest Indiana, particularly those with asthma.

The smoke and pollutants from these devastating fires can significantly worsen respiratory conditions, making it even more challenging for individuals already living with asthma. The fine particles present in the air can trigger asthma attacks, wheezing, shortness of breath, and other respiratory symptoms.

To ensure the safety and well-being, here are some crucial steps to take:

Stay Informed: Stay updated on local news and weather reports to monitor air quality levels in our region. Follow the recommendations provided by health authorities regarding outdoor activities during periods of poor air quality. Create a Safe Environment: If you or your loved ones have asthma, create a clean indoor environment by keeping windows and doors closed to minimize smoke infiltration. Consider using air purifiers or filters to improve the air quality inside your homes. Medication Management: Ensure you have an adequate supply of asthma medications. If needed, reach out to our health care providers for prescription refills or guidance on managing your symptoms during this challenging period. Seek Medical Assistance: If you experience severe asthma symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, or persistent coughing, seek immediate medical attention. Our dedicated health care team is here to support you and provide the care you need.

Let’s come together as a community to protect our vulnerable patients during this trying time. Share this vital information with friends and family who may be affected by asthma. Stay safe, stay informed, and remember we are here for you every step of the way. Your health matters!

For more information about Community HealthNet Health Centers, call 219-880-1190 or visit http://www.CHN-Indiana.org.