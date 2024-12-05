Canada’s WNBA team announces name: Meet the Toronto Tempo

More than 10,000 people submitted ideas and inspiration for the name, which was chosen to reflect the rhythm and pace of both our nation and the game of basketball

Canada’s first WNBA team has a name: Toronto Tempo. This new brand identity was inspired by the rhythm of our city, our country, and the game of basketball. In play and in life, it’s not just about how fast you move, but how you control the pulse of the world around you.

“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo. “As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”

This name and brand identity are the outcome of an unprecedented public engagement program, “Name Your Team”, which created an open call-for-inspiration from across Canada and around the world. More than 10,000 people weighed in, and the Toronto Tempo brand was informed by both the inputs of those contributions and feedback and insights from a community council. The result is an identity designed to define the energy and spirit of both Canada’s newest sports franchise and its fans.

The name was purposefully designed to work in both French and English, creating an inclusive brand for fans across the country.

The Tempo logo similarly reflects the team’s values – its forward-leaning motion representing the team’s desire for progress; its sharp angles and round curves a nod to the dynamic nature of the team and the game; its six lines representing the five players on the court and the sixth player in the game: the fans.

“Tempo reflects what fans can expect from this team – including, of course, the in-game experience at the arena,” continued Resch. “The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. ​ Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team.”

A full line of branded merchandise will be available soon, giving fans the opportunity to proudly represent the team. Fans are encouraged to sign up at www.tempo.wnba.com to be the first to receive updates about tickets, contests, news and when merchandise will be available.

The Toronto Tempo will begin playing at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026.