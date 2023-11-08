Can TV marks four decades of community-centered programming with 40th anniversary gala

Nonprofit organization to honor President Toni Preckwinkle, Old National Bank, and Special Olympics Chicago

For four decades, CAN TV has presented Chicagoans with high-quality, locally-produced and community-centered programming as well as a platform to tell their stories. To celebrate its impact, the organization will host its 40th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating the POWER of Community Television on Friday, November 17 at The Geraghty (2520 S Hoyne Ave, Chicago, IL).

CAN TV continues to share the powerful stories of local Chicagoans via its cable television channel and in the last few years introduced streaming options to ensure that all Chicagoans are able to access community news in ways meaningful to them. CAN TV’s mission goes further than the stories it tells – the organization also actively seeks to amplify digital media literacy and independent journalistic storytelling and more by providing training, tools and resources at little to no cost.

“We are doubling down on our commitment to protecting full media democracy in representation, content development and distribution, while covering the topics and issues that matter most to Chicagoans,” said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV. “This gala will be a celebration of not only how far we have come but also the bright future ahead. I am grateful for our staff, partners and community producers as their support and contributions have truly helped us get here.”

The inclusive affair will be co-hosted by CAN TV on-air talent including Andrea Zopp, host of Chicago Newsroom 2.0; Hugo Balta, host of 3 Questions With; Darius Caffey, host of The Table On Air; and Robbie Smith, host of Having Your Say. Throughout the night, CAN TV will honor civic and corporate leaders for their commitment and dedication to work aligned with CAN TV’s mission. Honorees include Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (Exemplary Public Service Award); Old National Bank (Exemplary Corporate Partner Award); Special Olympics Chicago (Exemplary Non-Profit Partner Award); and longtime CAN TV community producer Elma Lucas (Exemplary Community Producer Award).

Tickets are available now at www.cantv.org/gala – individual tickets are $350.

Lead sponsors of the gala include Old National Bank, Quatrro Business Support Services, John Robak, and Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $7,500 to $50,000. Contact Dashawna Wright at [email protected] for additional information.

To learn more about CAN TV’s 40th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating the POWER of Community Television and additional donation opportunities, visit www.cantv.org

ABOUT CAN TV

Established by the City of Chicago in 1983 to maximize the involvement of Chicago residents and groups in cable television, CAN TV delivers over 140 hours of original, hyper-local programming each week. Additionally, CAN TV gives every Chicagoan a voice on cable television by providing training, facilities, equipment, and air time for Chicago residents and nonprofit groups. CAN TV’s five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36 and 42) reach more than one million viewers in the city of Chicago. During January (’23), CAN TV programming was live-streamed by more than four million viewers. For more information on the organization and upcoming initiatives, events and programming specials, visit www.cantv.org.