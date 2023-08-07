Can these home repairs cause lung cancer?

By Cassie Richardson, health enews

If you’re someone who takes pride in tackling do-it-yourself home or car repairs, it may be a good idea for you to stay on top of your lung health – especially if your home or car are considered a classic.

That’s because many types of building materials made before 1970 and some car brake parts may contain asbestos. The dangerous compound is linked to lung cancers, mesothelioma and asbestosis. These rare cancers kill as many as 18,000 people a year.

“Lung cancer is not limited to people who smoke. Exposure to air contaminants at work and at home can also play a role in lung health,” says Dr. Senora Nelson, a family medicine physician and population health medical director for advanced physician partners at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago. “Lung cancer can be treatable if detected early.” Dr. Nelson adds that lung cancer screenings can open the door for potentially life-extending therapies, since the early signs of lung cancer often go unnoticed.

Asbestosis and mesothelioma are both rare forms of cancer that often prove fatal because they tend to be diagnosed at late stages when symptoms become severe – usually 10 to 30 years after asbestos exposure.

Early warning signs of asbestosis and mesothelioma include a cough, shortness of breath, wheezing or shoulder, chest or abdominal pain. As the cancer progresses, these symptoms may grow to become more severe. Sometimes lung cancer initially appears as throat, stomach and/or colon issues.

“If there’s a chance you’ve been exposed to asbestos, or if you live with someone who may have been exposed, it’s important that you see your doctor regularly to watch for any telltale, early signs of lung cancer,” Dr. Nelson says.

Asbestos consists of tiny fibers made of stone. These fibers are too small to see without a microscope. Yet when they become airborne – typically when asbestos-containing products are moved, cracked or damaged by water – these tiny fibers can be inhaled and pose a serious health hazard. Asbestos fibers can remain airborne for days.

Examples of products that could contain asbestos include

Roofing and siding made of asbestos cement

Housing insulation in dwellings built between 1930 and 1950

Textured paint and patching compounds made or installed before 1977

Hot water and steam pipes in older homes, as well as coatings, blankets and tape covering them

Brake pads, linings, clutch facings and gaskets for cars

Dr. Nelson recommends talking to your primary care physician about lung cancer screening, if you believe you have been exposed to asbestos at home, or if you work in a factory, construction site or other industrial environment.

This article originally appeared on health enews.