Can sound waves destroy prostate cancer?

By: health enews Staff

Sexual dysfunction, urinary problems and mobility issues are common worries after a prostate cancer diagnosis. However, a novel procedure called high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) can help provide some peace of mind.

HIFU uses ultrasound to deliver high frequency sound waves to the cancerous area of the prostate to destroy the cancer. The procedure is done under anesthesia. The main goal of HIFU is to preserve the healthy tissue surrounding the cancer and minimize side effects.

“The minimally invasive procedure is an outpatient therapy that typically takes about an hour and no incisions are made,” says Dr. Arpeet Shah, a urologist affiliated with Advocate Health Care. “The patient usually can go home the same day, and most patients can return to their normal activity level in a week, if not sooner.”

Appropriate candidates for HIFU are patients diagnosed with cancer in a particular area of the prostate and have no signs of any significant cancer anywhere else in the body.

“When used on appropriately selected patients, focal HIFU therapy compared to whole gland therapy can lead to equivalent cancer outcomes,” Dr. Shah says. “With HIFU, there is a 10-fold decrease in the rate of side effects, compared to whole gland surgical procedures.”

Conventional whole gland surgery for prostate cancer removes the entire prostate gland. Additional therapies, such as radiation and chemotherapy, may be needed for treatment of aggressive or metastatic prostate cancer.

The most important element for effective treatment is early detection and understanding your risk factors. Each man’s risk of prostate cancer can vary based on his age, race/ethnicity, family history and other lifestyle factors. Prostate screening discussions should take place at age 55 to 69 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer.

