Can a clear mind lead to a clean diet?

If you find yourself attempting – but not sticking to – new diets often, you may be fully aware just how easy it is for your health to take a back seat to your busy life.

That’s why a new study set out to determine whether being fully present and avoiding distractions could make you more likely to stick to a heart-healthy diet.

The small study enrolled about 200 volunteers with high blood pressure. Half of the participants were taught mindfulness skills to see if it increased their chances of staying on the well-known DASH diet. DASH, or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, encourages eating fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and avoiding saturated fats. This diet is known to lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and promote weight loss.

The group was encouraged to practice mindfulness skills at home for 45 minutes a day, six days a week. Mindfulness exercises include meditation, heightening your five senses or practicing intentional movement.

The study found that participants had a significant drop in blood pressure compared to those who didn’t practice mindfulness. The mindfulness group also followed the DASH diet more closely and had greater awareness of their body’s signals, like hunger cues.

“Being more conscious of eating habits and having just a general sense of your own health can always lead to better lifestyle choices,” says Dr. Mahesh Raju, a cardiologist at Advocate Health Care. “And better nutrition is essential for a healthy heart.”

For those looking to become more mindful in their everyday lives, it’s important to set aside time, whether that is to meditate, exercise or cook a healthy meal instead of picking up or ordering fast food.

“By developing a schedule, you can ensure that you practice mindfulness frequently,” says Dr. Raju. “Mindfulness exercises can help encourage you to keep up with other healthy lifestyle habits, like routinely eating well and exercising regularly.”

He suggest practicing mindfulness at a time during your day that has the least amount of distraction, like in the morning before work or at night before bed.

Before trying a new diet, it’s important to check in with your doctor to make sure it’s right for you.

This article originally appeared on health enews.