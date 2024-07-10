Camille Lilly Invites Community to ‘Beef Up the Block’ 

As part of the Adopt-A-Legislator Program, state Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-

Chicago, is partnering with the Menard County Farm Bureau to host “Beef Up the Block” on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sayre Language Academy, 1850 Newland Ave. in Chicago.

“This event is a great opportunity to foster healthy relationships between urban and rural communities,” Lilly said. “It’s important to understand the processes from Farm to Table in advocating for access to health and wellness in Springfield and in the districts across the state.”

The program aims to build long-term relationships between urban state legislators and farmers through educating urban legislators about agriculture and rural life while helping farmers understand urban issues. Legislators are paired with a County Farm Bureau, which begins with district and farm visits.

Those who wish to attend can RSVP by contacting Lilly’s District Office at 773-473-7300.