Camden Police Officer under investigation after Chokehold of Black student

A Camden Police officer has been relieved of his duty pending an investigation after video surfaced of the officer placing a black student in a chokehold and lifting him off his feet.

According to Camden Police Department: “On this date 8:50 a.m. I was notified by my staff that here had been ann incident this morning at Camden High School involving a Camden Police Officer. I was shown a video of Officer Jake Perry in an altercation with what appears to be a student. Officer Perry is assigned to the High School as a School Resource Officer (SRO).

Effective immediately, Officer Perry has been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

As the Police Chief, I will not tolerate misconduct from my officers and this matter will be dealt with accordingly and I will be transparent in doing so.”

All of this took place in front of other students.

This article originally appeared in UpnUp News.