Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins to Host Community Fire Truck Easter Egg Drop

Calumet Township Trustee Tai Atkins is hosting an exciting Easter Egg Drop on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Families from the community are invited to join in this celebration of spring. Bring your Easter basket to Buffington Park, 200 E. 7th Ave. in Gary, IN, for a free community event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Children and family will enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of festivities.

“This Easter Egg Drop is an opportunity for us to bring the community together in a safe and enjoyable environment. We want to create lasting memories for families and provide a fun day filled with joy and excitement for the children of Calumet Township,” said Trustee Tai Adkins.

Families can look forward to:

• Exciting Egg Drop with candy-filled eggs

• Fun Inflatables for children to enjoy

• Music & Entertainment to keep the energy high

• Limited Refreshments available for attendees

Parents are encouraged to bring their children out for an afternoon of Easter fun while connecting with neighbors and enjoying the beautiful spring weather.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Manager Kamishia Jackson at 219-880-4094.