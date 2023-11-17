Calumet Township Trustee Office receives “100% Clean Audit” from Indiana State Board of Accounts

Trustee Kim Robinson

The Calumet Township Trustee Office provides emergency relief to eligible residents who find themselves in need of temporary assistance in a timely and professional manner. The Calumet Township consists of the city of Gary and unincorporated Calumet Township.

As authorized under Indiana Code 5-11-1, the Indiana State Board of Accounts performed certain procedures to the account records and related documents of the Calumet Township Trustee Office, Lake County, for the period of January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2022, to determine compliance with applicable Indiana laws and uniform compliance guidelines established by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Management is responsible for preparing and maintaining its accounting records and related documents, as well as compliance with applicable state laws and uniform compliance guidelines established by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. The Township’s Annual Financial Reports filed by management can be found on the Gateway Website: www.gateway.ifionline.org.

There were no reportable instances of noncompliance found as a result of the procedures performed.

Trustee Kimberly K. Robinson and her staff have been working diligently to continue to operate in excellence and to complete their mission of providing basic life-sustaining support to those eligible persons in the Calumet Township community who find themselves in temporary need of assistance in the areas of housing, utilities/fuel, food, burials, traveler’s aid, medical expenses, and job search.