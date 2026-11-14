Calumet Township Trustee launches Dial-A-Ride

Contributed By: The 411 News

Free door-to-door transportation connects Calumet Township residents with essential services.

With a tentative start date of November 16, residents of Calumet Township can call 219-880-4030 for the new Dial-A-Ride service, announced Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins.

The free door-to-door transportation service will connect Calumet Township residents to grocery stores, medical offices for doctor appointments, pharmacies to receive prescriptions, as well as government services.

The program was introduced during a November 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center. Township representatives and transportation partners gathered beside the vehicles that will be used to provide the rides. The event marked the public introduction of a service intended to make everyday destinations more accessible to township residents.

“Today we are celebrating more than just the launch of a transportation program. We are taking an immediate step towards removing a barrier that we have heard our neighbors come to us and say that they face every day,” Trustee Adkins said Thursday, November 5, two days after winning election to a second term.

Pictured from the left: William Godwin, Calumet Township Trustee Office, (l-r); Marlon Fleming of Direct Transit; Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins, and London Rakestraw of Direct Transit.

It’s a pilot program, now, to help constituents obtain access to basic needs, Adkins said. “This is an opportunity for our team to learn, for us to improve, so that we can have a long sustaining program.”

For residents who do not have dependable transportation, routine errands and scheduled appointments can require additional planning. A ride to a pharmacy or medical office may be particularly important when an appointment or prescription cannot easily be postponed. By offering transportation without a fare, the township hopes to reduce one of the practical obstacles residents face in reaching these services.

“We hope that it will be long term. We want to see how the community responds,” said Adkins’ senior advisor William Godwin. “We want to assess the need. We know the need exists. We want to see at what scale we may need to operate, maybe different times depending on what we get from the community.”

Every ride will have to originate within the boundaries of Calumet Township. It will travel to adjoining cities, including Merrillville, Portage, Griffith, Hammond and Lake Station. It will also travel to the Lake County Government Center.

The hours of service will be Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Friday, hours will be from 8am until 3pm. In order to reserve a ride, patrons must call at least two days in advance.

The pilot designation means township officials will have an opportunity to evaluate how residents use the service before deciding what adjustments may be needed. Godwin’s comments indicate that community response and demand will help inform decisions about the program’s scale and scheduling. Officials have not announced a permanent operating schedule beyond the hours identified for the launch.

When calling to book a trip, residents can ask whether their destination falls within the pilot program’s service area.

The service will operate two vans, one of which is wheelchair accessible.

Trustee Adkins has partnered with Direct Transit, LLC to help operate the dial-a-ride services.

The requirement that trips begin in Calumet Township is an important distinction for riders planning appointments outside the township. Residents will need to arrange transportation in advance rather than expect same-day pickup. Those seeking a ride should confirm scheduling and destination details when they call, particularly because the announced November 16 start date remains tentative.