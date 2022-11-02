Calumet Township Trustee Kim robinson throws support behind Rep. Mrvan

By Calumet Township Trustee Kim Robinson

As the Township Trustee for Calumet Township, I have known my friend, Congressman Frank Mrvan, throughout his decades of proven public service, and I can say without hesitation that he cares about helping people and that he has my full support and endorsement in his candidacy to continue to serve Northwest Indiana as the Representative for Indiana’s First Congressional District.

I collaborated with Frank Mrvan when he served our region as the Township Trustee for North Township, and it was an easy decision for me to be an early supporter of his candidacy for Congress. The role of the Trustee is to help people in their times of need. From flooded basements to the loss of a job to any other difficult economic situation that happen to us all, the Trustee is called to be a reliable and trusted resource for all people. Frank thrived in that position as Trustee, and has proven as Congressman that he continues to do just that and has that same willingness to help all of his constituents.

You can see it in his priorities for Congress. I know the challenges that the pandemic has required our communities to face, and Frank voted for the American Rescue Plan to get us past the pandemic and provide resources that have been critical to the success of our schools, our non-profit organizations that help people, and individuals and families in need. In particular, the expanded Child Tax Credit included in that legislation had an immediate impact that I saw to decrease child poverty and improve the food security of families in Northwest Indiana.

Every day, Frank and I saw the people impacted by economic hardship through no fault of their own. While some may run away from that difficulty, Frank runs toward it because in his heart, and from his family’s commitment to public service, he wants to help.

The other priority Frank has consistently given focus to is assistance to seniors. As Trustee, Frank was always communicating with and visiting seniors and senior assistance organizations, and he has continued that same support as Congressman. Notably, he knows the challenges that seniors face with high prescription drug costs, and Frank supported the Inflation Reduction Act that allows certain drug price negotiations, limits out-of-pocket costs for insulin, and caps Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs. Because of his action, those on Medicare will no longer have to choose between missing a prescription or missing a meal.

As a local elected official, I know the value of having an open door and being able to communicate with all levels of government in order to help people and create the conditions of economic success for everyone. Frank has demonstrated that commitment for decades as a public servant for our region as Trustee and now as Congressman. We need to continue to have Frank on our side and fighting for us in Congress.

Please join me this election in making a plan to vote and supporting our Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan.