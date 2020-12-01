Calumet Township Trustee COVID-19 Update

The office of the Calumet Township Trustee will close Tuesday, December 1 and re-open Monday, December 7 to allow for a thorough deep cleaning of the facility at 610 Connecticut Street in Gary. Reduced office hours will begin on Monday, December 7 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The office is closed every Friday. All inquiries regarding operations

during the Coronavirus outbreak, should be addressed to Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly K. Robinson at 219-718-2301.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.