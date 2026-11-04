Calumet Township to launch Dial-A-Ride program

The Calumet Township Trustees Office will introduce a new Dial-A-Ride Transportation Program on Thursday, November 5, as part of an initiative to improve transportation access and mobility for township residents.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon at the event center located at 1900 W. 41st Ave. in Gary. The public is invited to attend.

The program is designed to help connect residents with essential destinations, including medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, social service agencies and other community resources.

For residents who lack reliable transportation, reaching these destinations can present significant challenges. Transportation barriers can make it difficult to obtain medical care, purchase groceries, fill prescriptions and access services that support everyday living.

The new initiative is intended to address some of those challenges by expanding transportation options and improving access to important community resources.

Under the leadership of Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins, the Trustee’s Office has identified improved mobility and accessibility as priorities in its continuing efforts to serve township residents.

The Dial-A-Ride program represents another step toward helping residents maintain their independence and participate more fully in community life.

Transportation assistance can be especially valuable to older adults, individuals with disabilities and residents who do not have dependable access to a personal vehicle. For these individuals, reliable transportation can make a significant difference in their ability to manage daily responsibilities and maintain their health and well-being.

According to the Trustee’s Office, the program reflects its ongoing commitment to improving access, mobility and quality of life for the residents it serves.

The township’s promotional announcement carries the message, “A Stronger Community Moves Forward Together!” emphasizing the importance of connecting residents with the services and destinations they need.

The November 5 ceremony will provide an opportunity for community members, elected officials, local organizations and other stakeholders to learn more about the transportation initiative.

The announcement did not specify eligibility requirements, operating hours, transportation fares or procedures for scheduling rides.

Residents interested in learning more about the Dial-A-Ride Transportation Program may contact the Calumet Township Trustee’s Office at 219-880-4030.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, at noon, at 1900 W. 41st Ave. in Gary.