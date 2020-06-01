CALLING ALL SOUTH SHORE BUSINESS OWNERS AND VOLUNTEERS

South Shore Community Clean-Up



When: Monday, June 1, 2020



Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm



Location: 1750 E. 71st Street. Chicago (Meet in the parking lot)



As our nation continues to grapple with the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and tensions continue to rise throughout many communities, we have seen a segment of protesters vandalize neighborhoods across our city. South Shore has unfortunately fallen victim to this vandalism. It is imperative that we do not lose sight of the systemic and structural changes that George Floyd’s killing and so many others have perpetuated, but equally as important, it is imperative that we do not decimate our own communities in the process.

Join the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Neighborhood Network Alliance tomorrow morning for a South Shore Community Clean-Up. Let’s help to restore and heal our community. Come out and join us and wear your NNA t-shirt. If you do not have one there will some on-site for distribution on a first-come, first-serve basis.

We will be practicing social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information call 773.609.3007